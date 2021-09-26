a new clip of the expected film with Leonardo DiCaprio

A new exclusive clip gives us other unpublished images of the awaited Don’t Look Up, a movie coming to Netflix starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. But not only that, in addition to the two of them, the cast can also boast Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill. The first hints of the plot speak of a comedy about two astronomical scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who, after discovering that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months, take a media tour to try to warn the world. ; however, they will find disbelief and rejection on the part of those who listen to them. Below is the new clip of the film available on the streaming platform from 24 December.

Don’t Look Up: A new exclusive clip from the movie coming to Netflix

Adam McKay he will be involved in the project as director, screenwriter and producer with his Hyperobject Industries. Joining him, as producers, will also be Kevin J. Messick and Jeff G. Waxman. Don’t Look Up will be distributed by Netflix. A few months ago, the director declared all his enthusiasm for the project:

I am thrilled to be shooting this movie with Jennifer Lawrence. And the fact that Netflix sees this film as a world-class comedy raises the bar for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.

The greatest difficulty was convincing Leonardo DiCaprio, whose agenda was already busy because of the next film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor had been close to movie roles on Netflix in the past, but remained one of the few stars not yet working for the streaming giant. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the budget of the film is 75 million dollars, but according to IndieWire a source close to Netflix has denied the figure. Given the high expectations, Netflix will release the film, in a limited number of copies, also in theaters, on December 24th.