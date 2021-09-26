News

a new clip of the expected film with Leonardo DiCaprio

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

New images of the film directed by Adam McKay arriving on the streaming platform in December

A new exclusive clip gives us other unpublished images of the awaited Don’t Look Up, a movie coming to Netflix starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. But not only that, in addition to the two of them, the cast can also boast Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill. The first hints of the plot speak of a comedy about two astronomical scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who, after discovering that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months, take a media tour to try to warn the world. ; however, they will find disbelief and rejection on the part of those who listen to them. Below is the new clip of the film available on the streaming platform from 24 December.

Don’t Look Up: A new exclusive clip from the movie coming to Netflix

Adam McKay he will be involved in the project as director, screenwriter and producer with his Hyperobject Industries. Joining him, as producers, will also be Kevin J. Messick and Jeff G. Waxman. Don’t Look Up will be distributed by Netflix. A few months ago, the director declared all his enthusiasm for the project:

I am thrilled to be shooting this movie with Jennifer Lawrence. And the fact that Netflix sees this film as a world-class comedy raises the bar for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.

The greatest difficulty was convincing Leonardo DiCaprio, whose agenda was already busy because of the next film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor had been close to movie roles on Netflix in the past, but remained one of the few stars not yet working for the streaming giant. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the budget of the film is 75 million dollars, but according to IndieWire a source close to Netflix has denied the figure. Given the high expectations, Netflix will release the film, in a limited number of copies, also in theaters, on December 24th.

window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ appId : '1829311074012410', autoLogAppEvents : true, xfbml : true, version : 'v3.0' });

Loading...
Advertisements

window.fbLoaded.resolve(); };

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

175
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
140
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
111
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
68
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
61
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
57
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
51
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
48
News

Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty
46
News

George and Amal Clooney, the tale of their love
45
News

Missouri, by Arthur Penn – Wild Trails
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top