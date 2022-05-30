He’s been around for years and makes us dance. Sean Paul is one of the most productive artists of recent years. Almost all of his songs frequently top the charts. Very rhythmic, his musical productions, which he shares with the biggest stars on the planet, have often met with considerable success. Beyoncé, Sia, Dua Lipa, Nicky Jam, Rihanna, Akon or even Shakira have collaborated with the Jamaican singer known for his crazy effective reggae songs.

Very fit, the 49-year-old artist returns with a new album, baptized Scorcha. “There are new sounds inside. There are songs whose rhythm we already know and which are more introspective. The album is called Scorchawhich means ‘hot as pepper'”, explained Sean Paul at the microphone of Fun Radio. An explicit message that leaves no room for doubt about the desire of the star: to make the public dance.

Asked about his most prestigious collaborations, Sean Paul told us that he particularly liked the one with Rihanna on the title break it off published in 2006. “She had come to Jamaica to work with me. We were able to go to parties, to the beach, to the museum… It was very cool. I was very happy to show her all that.” Although he’s not working on Rihanna’s next album, Sean Paul calls the record “incredible.”

A new collaboration with a French-speaking artist?

Could Sean Paul collaborate again with a French-speaking artist? In any case, this is what the star implied on our antenna in Fun Radio Studio. After his crazy collaborations with DJ Snake (Fuego), David Guetta (Mad Love), or even Zaho (hold my hand), Sean Paul does not rule out repeating the experience. “For a new collaboration with a Frenchman, I call David Guetta direct,” he said with humor.

