A new colorway for the PUMA Ultra that completes the “Instinct” pack

A few weeks after the release of the Future Z 1.3, PUMA unveils a new colorway for the Ultra 1.4, a mix of gray and orange.

As every time a pair of crampons is revealed, it takes all the light and overshadows those present in the ranges of the different brands. Launched only a few weeks ago, the new Future Z 1.3 by Dimitri Payet and Neymar Jr attracts all eyes thanks to its new technologies and its particularly striking mix of orange and black.

But at PUMA, there is also the Ultra which embodies speed. After the neon green of the Under The Light pack and the purple of the Flare Pack, make way for the mix of gray and orange of the Instinct pack. A pair that will appear on the feet of players like Griezmann, Depay, Varane or even Coman.

Orange and gray for the PUMA Ultra 1.4

Complementary in terms of color to its big sister the Future Z 1.3, the Ultra 1.4 “Instinct” is therefore adorned with a chrome gray for the first time in its young history. A striking color that also highlights the different technologies of this pair and in particular the new upper speedcage which is materialized by this transparent side on the sides of the pair.

.

PUMA Ultra 1.4 “Instinct”

Always accompanied by MatryxEVO where the Grip Control Pro, the PUMA Ultra range and this version 1.4 remains faithful to the model that we discovered on the Flare Pack pair. Technologies that make this pair a model cut out for speed, of course, but which nevertheless retains very high levels of support and comfort.

Gray and orange on one side for the Ultra 1.4, black and orange for the Future Z 1.3, these two colors could therefore accompany all players under contract with PUMA throughout the end of the season and especially during matches. to issues that will arise. This new color of Ultra 1.4 should be worn this weekend, during national championship matches.

.

Ultra 1.4 – Future Z 1.3: PUMA “Instinct Pack”