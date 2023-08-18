A new combination of drugs may reduce…

Health

osteoarthritis Equine (OA) is a chronic disease originating in horses with no apparent direct cause that causes lameness, functional difficulty or inflammation of the synovial membranes in the animal. A group of researchers Turns out that, thanks to a combination of drugs, horse lameness can be treated greater effectiveness To reduce its occurrence.

Currently, treatments only prevent the pain gets worse And the symptoms occur to a large extent. Furthermore, no disease-preventive drug has yet been marketed. A drug capable of modifying the disease must exist Improving joints and preventing the progression of OA, which is capable of destroying cartilage, bone and synovial membranes.

Thanks to a combination of therapies, the inflammation caused by the disease is reduced while damaged cells are restored

studied in research two neoepitopes Capable of reducing disease and improving articular cartilage and arthritic bone. Researchers have verified that low concentrations of sildenafil and mepivacaine, two pharmacological components, attack cellular mechanisms by affecting the inflammatory response. thanks to combination of therapiesThe inflammation caused by the disease was reduced while damaged cells were restored.

The trial was conducted randomly with twenty race horses With OA-associated lameness. These animals develop the disease spontaneously and have a very similar genome to humans, which is a determining factor in the study of OA in people.

The goal of the investigators, as stated in the study, was “to modify the underlying pathophysiology of OA by restoring basic cellular parameters to normal physiological status.” Thanks to the response of this combination of drugs, the expression of cartilage and bone cells is reduced associated inflammatory mediators With structural damage to the cartilage.

The study of cellular mechanisms “has been important for understanding the action of various drugs in the restoration of cellular networks”.

This drug makes it possible to restore cell by cell the area affected by OA cells. In research, the study of cellular mechanisms “has been critical to understanding the performance of various drugs in the restoration of cellular networks.”

The study presented biomarkers that monitored the efficacy of the combination treatment and side effects of the drugs in horses. These drugs have demonstrated efficacy modifying drugs and has slowed sclerosis of subchondral bone relative to OA, canceled lameness and joint pain,

The researchers conclude by assuring the effectiveness of new studies, such as this one. osteoarthritis in humans “Noting that the validated neoepitope biomarkers used in this study are highly conserved across species,” they concluded.

Source link

