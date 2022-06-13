A new confrontation. For what reason does Brad Pitt sue ex Angelina Jolie from him?

In August 2014, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They were married at their Provencal estate in France, in a dream ceremony that they celebrated in family privacy. The Château Miraval, valued at 140 million euros, has now become one more reason for a fight between the actors after the divorce. They had bought it together and, despite their marital separation, it was still a joint property, whose vineyards produce high-end wines. For Pitt, the venture is a source of pride that is now in jeopardy because Jolie, without consulting him, sold part of it to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, whose intentions he does not inspire confidence. In court documents filed by the actor’s lawyers, Shefler is accused of “ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations.” Angelina’s decision to include a third party in the project promoted by her ex-husband is seen as an act of revenge because it coincides with Brad obtaining joint custody of the couple’s five minor children, Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Vivienne and Knox (13). With the operation, according to the actor’s lawyers, Jolie intends to “inflict harm” and they ask that the sale of the Château Miraval be annulled.

A view of the $140 million Château Miraval, where Jolie and Pitt married in 2014. AFP

Its vineyards produce quality wines, presented in international competitions. Getty Images