A new controversy broke out in Formula 1: the accusations of two teams against Haas’ “white Ferrari”

They accused Haas of being the “white Ferrari” of F1 (Reuters)

Only two dates of the World Cup passed for it to be unleashed the first controversy within Formula 1. On this occasion, the protagonists are the teams from Alpine and McLaren, who decided to file a formal complaint with the FIA In order to investigate the relationships between Ferrari and Haas.

This episode took place after the end of the first race of the season held on the Bahrain international circuit, where the American team, with Kevin Magnussen in the lead, he finished fifth with 10 points in the general table.

The fact that the Dane finished at the top of the table led the directors of the other two teams in question to suspect that the relationship between his rival and those from Maranello It’s not just sharing engines.

Haas ranks fifth in the Constructors World Championship (Reuters)

After seeing that result, the Haas VF-22 single-seater was branded as being a “white Ferrari”a term used to argue that the engine would not be just what the Italian team supplied to the American.

“First of all, I want to make it clear that we are very focused on our own car, so I can’t talk specifically about Haas and Ferrari. But it’s no secret that, in general, these relations that exist within the regulation, as they are established, concern us. Our point of view is that in the future F1 must be made a championship between 10, 11 or 12 real manufacturers, ”considered Andreas Seidl, boss of McLaren, in statements to Formula1news.

“From our point of view, F1 should be a championship with teams that can only share the power unit and gearbox. The rest must be done”, continued the manager. And he added: “We know that the moment you go further, there is clearly a change or a transfer of intellectual property, which directly modifies the performance of the car. And that is not what F1 should be.

“Hence we are in dialogue with the FIA ​​and I hope that at some point we will take a step forward. Because understanding that control, or better said, setting a limit, is also a task. That is why the easiest and most effective way to move forward is to have a clear limit of what can be shared, ”he sentenced.

Haas publicly defended himself against criticism (Reuters)

About that first performance, in which Haas has obtained three times as many points as in the last two seasons combined, Otmar Szafnauer, from Alpine, also spoke in F1TV: “The concern is that those who share wind tunnels can have a coffee together.”

Hearing the criticism, the director of Haas, Guenther Steiner, did not take long to come out at the crossroads: “The accusations have always existed and always will exist. If we are good they call our car ‘white Ferrari’. If we are bad, then they say nothing. If you work hard you earn envy, while pity is free. So if the others are green with envy, that means that we did a very good job, ”she sentenced.

The truth is that after the two Grand Prix that have elapsed so far, the team Haas is positioned in the fifth step of the constructors’ classification, behind only the big three (Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull) and Alpine. After some stumbles in previous years, Ferrari was one of the great beneficiaries of the change in regulations proposed in F1 for 2022 and Haas also raised its level considerably by relying on the engines of those from Maranello.

This brings to mind what happened two seasons ago with Racing Point, a team that today changed its name to Aston Martin. At that time, the squad shared engines with Mercedes – the undisputed leaders of the division in recent years – and seeing the good level of the team, several teams called them “pink Mercedes” because of their color. At that time, the FIA ​​determined a sanction for the team owned by Lawrence Stroll.

KEEP READING

Concern in F1 about the “rebound effect”: “You lose your vision at 300 kilometers per hour”

The phenomenon that surprises everyone: why the cars of the new Formula 1 bounce

The dramatic fight between Verstappen and Leclerc that drove fans crazy at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP