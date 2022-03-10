A new Covid outbreak knocks out Bruschi Galli – Sport

by Giorgio Grassi Covid has decimated Bruschi Galli. Four basketball players from the starting lineup are in quarantine. Athletes affected by the pandemic: coach Alberto Matassini is also positive. Two stellate are stopped for the flu (but negative buffer), one again injured, the guard Giovanna Elena Ramò. The Covid outbreak does not give peace to Bruschi-Galli therefore the challenge of Savona on Sunday 13 March has been postponed to a later date, and perhaps it will also miss the trip on Sunday 20 March to Umbertide. Another similar situation had been suffered by the team of the patron Salvatore Argirò in November 2020, when all the roster and technical staff went into quarantine. Bruschi, therefore, once again placed in quarantine, with difficulty in restarting, after the stop to training and competitions. We are in the twentieth day of the women’s basketball championship, Serie A2, south group, still with postponement of matches. To date there is only Bruschi Galli in difficulty due to Covid, but there are many races to recover. Therefore, for the teams in the southern group, many will be forced, for recoveries, to play two games a week. “The quarantine forces the athletes to stay still and start over is a difficult return to the parquet, because you have to start the work and the technical and competitive situation almost from scratch” comments the sports director Andrea Franchini, who now leads the training with the sun four players, assisted by the deputies of Alberto Matassini, Andrea Dolfi and Luca Capponi. “We are a little worried. But we will do everything possible to resume, once the quarantine is over, with great commitment and promptness. The girls are aware, responsible, have strong motivations and I am sure they will start again with enthusiasm”. On the two consecutive away matches, Franchini maintains: “On Sunday 13 March the match in Savona has been postponed and I fear that the match in Umbertide will be postponed too …