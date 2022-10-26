a new cycle in the Sala Gunther Blaas

This Thursday, October 20, at 8:30 p.m., in the Günther Blaas Hall of the Cotesma Cultural Center, the 6th. season of projections to the cap, by Guillermo Ianniello, this year for the benefit of the San Martín de los Andes Lions Club – Chapelco.

Beginning with cycle No. 36, the sixth this year, entitled “The Impeccable British Cinema”, “The Enigma Code” will be screened, directed by Morten Tyldum and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley and Mark Strong.

« The Enigma Code” – Review by Guillermo Ianniello

«It is above all a passionate and sometimes cruel story, one of the classics, one in which impossible love marks the existence of the protagonist, here in the skin of a dazzling Benedict Cumberbatch, in an outstanding performance.

Brilliant, surprising and comforting British film, directed by a talented Norwegian who hits the right tone, in the recreation of a historical moment and in the reflection of intimate suffering and who knows how to endow the indelible contribution of Alan Turing (character real) to contemporary history.

Much needed and recommended. Sometimes historical drama, sometimes romantic drama, but drama, after all, approached through an attractive and intelligent narrative structure that includes numerous flashbacks that enrich a story without shock effects, but generous in surprises and incentives of very diverse nature, because it hides a volcanic force inside, authentic fire. A universal song to tolerance. The visual elegance and the beautiful soundtrack by the wonderful Alexandre Desplat round off the performance.

In conclusion we can say that it is a film that deserves to be recognized and not go unnoticed. It has all the essential ingredients to be recommended and awarded. Be sure to watch it, you’ll like it a lot.”

This cycle also includes the following films:

*In the Name of the Father (October 27)

*The King’s Speech (November 3)

*I want to Dance (November 17)

