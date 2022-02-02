A new “digitized” doctor in Cardano

A relationship which is intended for to evolve. And the Covid-19 pandemic made it clear. AND’ that between general practitioner and patient.

The basic doctor represents the first point of reference for the patient, who confides to him her ailments, her symptoms and her fears. The doctor therefore has a great responsibility, both in terms of managing chronic conditions and in terms of prevention.

The development of modern technologies now allows the general practitioner to remain in constant contact with his patient, and the latter not necessarily having to go to the office for a consultation or to collect a prescription: an e-mail, a phone call or a video call can simplify life and facilitate contact and comparison. The doctor thinks so Katiusha Pittari, new general practitioner of Cardano al Campo, which adds: “And don’t think that the digital doctor is less present and cannot empathize with the patient. The doctor’s office is always open for anyone who needs to meet me in person “.