a new distinction for Cristiano Ronaldo!

While yesterday we learned that David De Gea had been elected best player of the year, whose voters were the players, Cristiano Ronaldo can have a smile today, because he was, in turn, elected best player of the Red Devils of the year.

Indeed, it is the “Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year”, a prize that has existed since 1988 and which rewards the best player of the season for Manchester United. The club announced today that Cristiano Ronaldo has been elected. The voting panel is represented by the fans. This is the fourth time that CR7 has managed to unite fans, after 2003-2004, 2006-2007 and 2007-2008. He joins a certain David De Gea who has also won it four times (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018).

After his very good season, for a 37-year-old player, Cristiano Ronaldo was rewarded with a prestigious trophy. He was voted by club fans as the best player of the season, winning his 4th Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

