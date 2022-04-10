A new documentary shows the impact of cryptocurrencies in El Salvador

Last year, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, allowing the cryptocurrency to be used in anything from buying a cup of coffee to paying taxes. In this context, the presenter and youtuber known as “Rodrix Digital” made a documentary about it. Cointelegraph en Español spoke with him to find out more details.

“The move initiated by President Nayib Bukele was bold and widely celebrated by the international bitcoin community, but met with a skeptical reception in the mainstream financial world, amid concerns that it could bring instability and unnecessary risks to the country’s fragile economy. Central American,” he explained.

To understand how cryptocurrencies are causing “a revolution in the country” and how President Bukele’s attitude has opened new paths for the economy of El Salvador, the influencer and cryptocurrency expert, Rodrix Digital, went to the Central American nation to check what what’s going on.

This is how Rodrix produced the documentary “El Salvador and the cryptocurrency revolution”, which is available for free on YouTube. The documentary was produced during LaBitconf 2021 and is part of a series of documentaries on how Bitcoin is helping to revolutionize economies around the world and has already documented the impact of cryptocurrencies in Venezuela, Colombia, and Switzerland.

In the case of El Salvador, Rodrix begins the documentary with a brief historical account of the country, Bukele’s rise to power, and his attitudes towards cryptocurrencies.

It also shows how Bukele promoted the adoption of BTC by presenting it as a way to attract more Salvadorans, around 70% of whom do not have bank accounts, into the formal economy. And it shows how the use of cryptocurrency has improved, made it faster and cheaper to get remittances from abroad and is helping free the indebted nation from the control of the traditional global financial system.

“The documentary interviews members of the Bukele government, citizens of El Salvador, businessmen and others to illustrate how the cryptocurrency revolution is changing the nation and helping the country to forge a more inclusive future,” the youtuber remarked.

“Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador points to economic freedom and it was not easy as the traditional banking network is against this revolution. That is why Bukele is a leader because he faced all these oligopolies to promote a better vision of people’s lives, ”said Milena Moyorga, ambassador of El Salvador, in the documentary.

The full documentary can be seen here:

Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.