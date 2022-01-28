A new documentary tells what it means to be hikikomori (at the time of the pandemic)

“Being Hikikomori. My life in a room “is the Sky production that illuminates the submerged and worrying world of this disorder that grips the youngest

Hikikomori is a Japanese term, which for some years has also taken hold in Italy: it literally means “to stay on the sidelines” and indicates a submerged and worrying youth phenomenon. These are young boys, sometimes very young (aged between 14 and 30) who voluntarily choose to isolate themselves from the world, cut off all social relationships and live in the four walls of their bedroom.

Now a new documentary produced by Sky tries to shed light on this world that is hidden behind curtains with teddy bears and shutters constantly lowered: it is Being Hikikomori. My life in a room and will air on the channel Sky Documentaries tomorrow, Saturday 29 January 2022. The protagonists of the narration are four Italian hikikomori boys – Alessio, Alessandro, Davide and Eva: they have chosen to live their entire life in the small room of the house and not to leave it for any reason.

They have no idea what day it is, of the passage of time, they have no goals or purpose in life. Unlike their peers, they do not like to go out and do not spend their free time in the company of friends. They sleep all day, while the world goes on without them, and live a life of virtual relationships at night, behind the protection of the screen, because they feel less judged.

The hikikomori are boys very intelligent and gifted with great sensitivity: the shy and fearful temperament of the judgment of others prevents them from having healthy and satisfying social relationships (they are often victims of bullying), or to face the difficulties and disappointments that are part of life with the right spirit; moreover, they feel oppressed by society, from which they develop a profoundly negative vision and from which they try in every way to escape.

The documentary starts from the story of these lives to investigate the social and family causes of a phenomenon that the pandemic has only exacerbated and led to greater diffusion: the social isolation caused by the lockdown and the increase in the time spent in front of the screens of tablets and smartphones have led more and more children to isolate themselves, closing their doors to the world forever – even addiction from the internet and from social networks it is in fact indicated as the cause and consequence of the hikikomori phenomenon.

