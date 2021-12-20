A new era begins for General Motors: deliveries of the Hummer electric pick-up are underway

He promised it, and he kept his word: General Motors completed the production of the first GMC Hummer EV pickup, thus confirming the start of deliveries for the end of 2021.

The announcement just arrived, with images of the right celebrations at the plant Factory ZERO, in Hamtramck, Michigan. This is, as mentioned, the pick-up version, the first to arrive on the market, while the SUV will come later. For the occasion, a video was also made, with the vehicle in action, and with images of the exit from the assembly line:

As evidenced by the photos released, this is the specimen with Vin number 001, purchased at auction for 2.5 million dollars, a figure that will be donated entirely to charity to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The following examples, always in the series EV First Edition, will instead cost “only” $ 110,000, and will have the same technical specifications: 1,000 HP of power, 480 km of autonomy, and the now famous crab walk (diagonally).

As production is up and running, other versions will be available at lower prices. In the course of 2022, the Hummer EV3X to 99,995 euros, followed in 2023 by Hummer EV2X costing $ 89,995, and finally the entry level Hummer EV2 which in 2024 will cost $ 79,995.

This is the second fully electric pick-up to arrive on the market, considering the very few deliveries made so far of Rivian R1T. also the product that inaugurates the series of electric vehicles on the platform Ultium, that GM will use from here on for all its brands.