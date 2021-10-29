“A new era is opening”

“We are at the beginning of a new era for the Internet and for our company”. Thus begins the long letter with which Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, presented Meta, the ‘social technology’ company – as he himself defines it – that will officially give birth to the Metaverse, a third hybrid dimension in which the online and offline complement each other and create a reality that goes ‘beyond’ the imagination. It is no coincidence that the logo of the new company is the inverted 8, a symbol of infinity.

“I was studying the classics and the word ‘meta’ comes from the Greek word which means ‘beyond’. For me, it symbolizes that there is always more to build and there is always a next chapter in the story. Ours is a story that began in a dorm room and grew beyond anything we imagined; into a family of apps that people use to connect with each other, find their voices and initiate businesses, communities and movements that have changed the world, ”writes Mark Zuckerberg.

Inside the Metaverse

The metaverse, therefore, will appear to be a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. With the aim of making everyone and everyone live engaging experiences, even with those people who physically in the ‘real’ world you could not have close to, because in another space, in another place, in another city.

“In the metaverse you will be able to do almost anything you can imagine: being together with friends and family, working, learning, playing, shopping, create and live completely new experiences that are totally different to those we live today with today’s computers and phones. In this future, you will be able to teleport yourself instantly like a hologram to be in the office without commuting, at a concert with friends or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunities no matter where you live. You will be able to spend more time on what matters to you, reduce time in traffic and reduce your CO2 emissions ”.

In summary, the realization of that world imagined several times by the TV series Black Mirror or from the movie ‘Ready Player One’ by Steven Spielberg. Furthermore, the context to which Covid-19 has accustomed us is in fact always based on connection, attention to the environment, the need for smart working.

Who will create the metaverse

“The metaverse”, writes Mark Zuckerberger, “will not be created by a company, but will be built by developers. (hence the announcement of new jobs in Europe) that will create new experiences and digital objects that are interoperable and that will unlock a vastly larger creative economy than that constrained by today’s platforms and their policies ”.

If on the one hand it will be necessary to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies, social platforms and creative tools, on the other Meta will have to work following the motto that has always characterized the Facebook world, as Zuckerberg recalled: “We do not build services to make money ; we earn to build better services “.

To live your experiences in the metaverse it will be essential to have different devices available: augmented reality glasses to stay present in the physical world (and here too Facebook is ready), and tools (phones, computers, etc …) to immerse yourself in virtual reality and to jump from existing platforms. “It’s not about spending more time on the screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better ”.

Meta is the answer to the Facebook scandals

Facebook, on the other hand, comes from one of the most difficult periods in its history: first involved with the scandal Facebook-Cambridge Analytica and now with Facebook-Papers.

“The past five years have been humiliating for me and our company in many ways. One of the main lessons I’ve learned is that building products that people love isn’t enough… Privacy and security must be built into the metaverse from day one. The same goes for open standards and interoperability. This will require not only new technical work, such as supporting crypto and NFT projects in the community, but also new forms of governance. Above all, we need to help build ecosystems so that more people have a stake in the future and can benefit from it not just as consumers but as creators. This period has also been humbling because, as big as we are as a company, we’ve also learned what it’s like to build on other platforms. Living by their rules has profoundly shaped my views on the tech industry. I have come to believe that the lack of choice for consumers and the high commissions for developers are stifling innovation and holding back the Internet economy ”.

How the structure of society changes

Zuckerberg reassures that “our mission remains the same: to bring people together”. But it seems inevitable that by entering the metaverse and no longer on Facebook some things will change, especially at the corporate level. Meta will be the parent company, at the top of a corporate structure which inside contains Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

A change that will also be reflected in the stock market. From December 1, Facebook will trade with the new MVRS stock ticker. C.the way in which the company shares and communicates its economic results will also change. As early as the fourth quarter of 2021, the data will refer to two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs.

Finally, Zuckerberg concludes: “Built things that brought people together in new ways… now is the time to take everything we’ve learned and help build the next chapter. I am dedicating our energies to this, more than any other company in the world. If this is the future you want to see, I hope you will join us. The future will be beyond anything we can imagine ”.