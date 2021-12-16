A new “Esselunga” has opened in Milan

Esselunga continues its development plan and on Thursday 16 December opened the seventh laEsse urban store in Corso Buenos Aires 59 in Milan, a format that focuses on proximity service. It is not the first shop: similar stores can be found in Corso Italia, via Melchiorre Gioia, Viale Montenero, Corso Genova, Via Mercato and in Rome in via Cola di Rienzo in the Prati district.

The shop – about 400 square meters – is located inside the completely redeveloped former commercial area “Le Corti di Baires” which, in addition to laEsse, hosts other non-food shops. In the market you will find a wide variety of products: fruit and vegetables, loose and packaged, bread and sweets, fresh meat and fish, dairy products and cured meats, packaged food, frozen foods and ice cream, wines and drinks, home care products, of the person and for animal friends. Present the line of branded products but also local proposals, products of the Elisenda pastry, ready meals of gastronomy and sushi.

To make the shopping experience quicker and more comfortable, there are fast checkouts and the “Presto Spesa”, also available on the app, which allows you to shop directly from your smartphone. The shop is open every day, from Monday to Saturday from 7.30 to 21, on Sunday from 8 to 20.