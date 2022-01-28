A new ET board game from Prospero Hall is coming

Funko announced the arrival of a new board gameout this year, based on Steven Spielberg’s classic 1980s sci-fi film ET: The extra-terrestrial. It is a cooperative adventure game, in which we will have to be able to accompany ET to his spaceship before his “light of the heart” disappears… and he dies. Yes, exactly like in the movie.

And if the game will be so faithful to the film it was based on, it’s only because ET The Extra-Terrestrial: Light Years From Home was made by the guys from Prospero Hall who, remaining faithful to what they did with The Jaws or the Jurassic Park board game (just to name a couple), always manage to transport the atmospheres of the films licensed to them to our tables.

ET’s new board game is coming: the extra-terrestrial

ET The Extra-Terrestrial: Light Years From Home is a co-op game that recreates the iconic bike chase scene from the film. As gamers would expect from Funko Games, this title features a beautifully illustrated dashboard, components and miniatures, including a charming ET miniature that fits into the kids’ bicycle basket.

The game will allow us to play as Elliot, Gertie, Mike or Greg “As they try to find parts for ET to create a communication device to contact his home planet.”

Run around the neighborhood using ramps and shortcuts to prevent the federal agents from capturing ET. To win, you must find all the parts of the device and take ET to the clearing when the mothership arrives to take him.

For 2-4 players, ET The Extra-Terrestrial: Light Years From Home can be played in games no longer than 30 minutes, at a list price of $ 29.99. The game will be released to coincide with the film’s 40th anniversary (next summer).