A new event featuring a very powerful Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl!

The leaks on the fourth generation remakes seem to continue without an end. The much chat Distorted Room, where it will be possible to meet Giratina, has been confirmed, albeit with limitations, but has also been unveiled what happens once you enter: you would never expect it!

Although the explorable path is only a small strip of land, in the Distorted Zone we will meet the fearful Altered Form Giratina. After entering the detail Slab in the pedestal, the magic will begin. The Pokémon will present itself as one black and shady silhouette. Altered Form Giratina Not will be captured after the fight that we will face, but we will be able to get his famous Item: the Greyosphere.

Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl they seem to raise the spirits of the disappointed coaches a little with this particular event that is very reminiscent Pokémon Platinum. Recall that the official release of the games is the day November 19

