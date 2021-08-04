A new film about the Ninja Turtles being written

The film he is working on Seth Rogen it is not the only project linked to the world of Ninja Turtles. Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live and his brother, Casey Jost, have been chosen to write a new film at the moment untitled about the powerful turtles. According to Deadline, jost have been called upon to write “a new untitled ninja turtle movie for Paramount Pictures”. There are no details on the plot, however we know that it is a live-action unlike the Seth Rogen film which is animated. Ninja Turtles’ most recent live-action was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the second film in the TMNT series produced by Michael Bay. This starred human actors like Megan Fox alongside CGI and motion-captured turtles.

Colin Jost he has been writing on Saturday Night Live since 2005 and is in his second assignment as the show’s main writer since 2017. Brother Casey Jost works as a writer and producer for the show Impractical Jokers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: a series born in 1984

Ninja Turtles is a science fiction comic book series created in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The series was published in the United States by Mirage Studios. Between 1985 and 2000, Palladium Books published the role-playing game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & Other Strangeness based on the original comic book setting. There are many board games officially based on the Ninja Turtles. Dozens of official video games about the Ninja Turtles have been released, first in the period 1989-1993, and then resumed from 2003. There are many crossovers that involve the famous turtles.