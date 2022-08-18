A new fire in Cuba destroys a bus of tourism workers in Holguín

A bus that was transporting workers from the Guardalavaca hotels to the municipality of Banes, in Holguín, caught fire on the highway on Monday afternoon and was completely destroyed, according to several local official sites.

According to the official radio station Radio Banes, No fatalities were reported in the incident.

According to the information, the incident occurred in the vicinity of the town of Retrete. The first secretary of the local Communist Party of Cuba, Yunior Ávila, indicated on his Facebook profile that one of the passengers had received a blow to one of his legs, but that he was treated at the hospital and discharged. medical.

The official shared photos of the scene of the incident, and assured that the cause of the fire was “a technical malfunction in the turbo of the engine located in the rear and that spread throughout the electrical system”.

“Given the difficulties that the team showed, the driver lowered the people, but he could not prevent the bus from being damaged,” said the journalist from the official newspaper Now!Flabio Gutiérrez, who quoted comments from Wilmer García, deputy director of Transportation in Holguín.

The provincial telecentre Tele Cristal shared the news on its social networks. In the forum of the post on his Facebook wall, several netizens launched their own conjectures.

“A bus that catches fire by itself? I confess that in my 36 years it is the second time that I read about this type of fire. It’s like thinking that the famous instantaneous combustions actually occurred in human beings,” said Denis Pérez.

To this, Jesús López Grueiro pointed out: “It is possible. It is unfortunate that the buses do not have fire extinguishers. Many years ago they had. They’d rather lose a bus than keep a fire extinguisher.”

The event occurs just days after the worst petrochemical disaster in Cuba’s history destroyed part of the Matanzas Supertanker Base, the largest in the country, and several fires were reported in state facilities, some of them caused, according to the authorities themselves. .