Tech

a new first party studio for Sony – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony, announced plans to acquire DELiGHTWORKS, the development studio of the mobile mega-hit Fate / Grand Order. The transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2022, transforming the software house into a first party of the Japanese multinational.

More precisely, DELiGHTWORKS will spin off the video game business into a new company, in which it will sell all shares to Aniplex, subject to the consent of the competent authorities. The move is aimed at ensuring the growth of the new reality in the world of video games, which will be entrusted in full with the development of Fate / Grand Order, one of Aniplex’s most successful products.

Aniplex was known until 2001 as Sony Pictures Entertainment Visual Works, then becoming Sony Music Entertainment Visual Works until 2003, when it acquired its final name. Its businesses are detached from those of PlayStation and include the production of music, anime and, indeed, mobile games.

The acquisition of DELiGHTWORKS is however an important move, especially for the Japanese market, given the success of the aforementioned Fate / Grand Order, which generated revenues of several billion dollars at home.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Khaby Lame in a commercial shows how easy life is with Series S and Fortnite – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

Vanguard PS5 and PS4 is the best-selling game on the PS Store in November – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

after years the app that revolutionized music listening in 1997 is updated

4 weeks ago

Alfa Romeo B-Suv: the latest advances

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button