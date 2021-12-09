a new free bonus coming in December

A is coming new free bonus for PlayStation Plus subscribers, all members will be able to download a bonus package for Call of Duty Warzone Pacific and Call of Duty Vanguard for free in December, with some useful bonuses to use in-game.

To celebrate the launch of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 1, Activision and Sony will soon release a new special package for COD for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This bundle includes: exclusive skin for the Lucas Riggs operator, legendary “Blue Glitz” object for the shotgun, legendary “Mermaid Scale” design for the melee weapon, emblem, clock, sticker , business card and a Double Experience Points token lasting 60 minutes.

We don’t know when the new COD package will be availablee, the release is scheduled for December, at the time of writing it is not yet downloadable from the PlayStation Store but the launch could be imminent so as to take advantage of the wave of the launch of Season 1.

The new free PlayStation Plus games of December 2021 are available for download, this month subscribers can download Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell And LEGO DC Super Villains, as well as free November PlayStation VR games that can be downloaded until January 3, 2022.