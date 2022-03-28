A new game arrives by surprise at Xbox Game Pass and EA Play

While the new ones arrive games of the second fortnight of this month of March to Xbox Game Pass, players subscribed to the successful Redmond subscription service have received by surprise a new game that comes directly from the EA Play catalog to the list of games available on PC Game Pass and xCloud. This time we are talking about Super Mega Baseball 3, an Electronic Arts title developed by Metalhead Software. Super Mega Baseball 3 was not announced to land in the Game Pass catalog during this month, but the official account of Xbox GamePass Via Twitter, it has been in charge of announcing by surprise the arrival of this new game on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play, which can be enjoyed by PC Game Pass and xCloud users right now. The Future Games Show announced several games coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch With deeper game simulation, full online and offline game modes (including the new Franchise mode), and truly rich graphics, Super Mega Baseball is an improvement over past versions. It features a ton of new content such as an improved user interface, new audio, new team and character content, and new stadiums with various lighting conditions.

