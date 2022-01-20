a new game as a gift from today

These are the last hours to download Galactic Civilization 3 for PC for free from the Epic Games Store, you have until 16:59 this afternoon, from 17:00 it will arrive instead Relicta, free for a whole week.

Relicta is a first-person sci-fi puzzle game following in Portal’s footsteps: “Relicta is a physics-based first-person puzzle game in which you have to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unlock the secrets of the Chandra Base. Without anyone’s help, deep in the moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive …“

You can download Relicta for free from the Epic Games Store starting at 5pm on January 20th and until the same time on January 27th, once redeemed, the game will remain yours forever and you can use it without time or content restrictions of any kind, like any other regularly purchased game.

Even if it is not a game of great appeal, Relicta is a very interesting physics-based puzzle for lovers of the genre, capable of collecting a small success in the indie scene. This could be the right opportunity to rediscover it, waiting to know which free game the Epic Games Store will give away next week. We’ll find out this afternoon.