a new game From Software emerges from a player survey – Nerd4.life

Armored Core could be in development at From Software and soon to arrive, based on a poll spread to some users that it was reported on the ResetEra forum, effectively confirming the return of the series in the near future.

According to what is reported, the survey (of which the screenshot is visible at this address) shows a Description accurate of the game and is also accompanied by images and a short video, so it is clear that the project is already in an advanced state of development and close to release, although there has not yet been an official announcement about it.

The game is one third person shooter which is based on the use of combat mechs, as is the tradition of the series, and allows you to move around a very large map with a sci-fi setting.

Armored Core: Verdict Day, image from one of the most recent chapters in the series

The story and setting were created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, or the author of the various Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Elden Ring, being in fact Armored Core the series with which the team made itself known in the world.

There history is based on struggles for control of Melange, a mysterious substance that can enable a drastic advancement of human society through clear technological advances, something akin to Dune’s Spice. In the past, this substance has experienced a cosmic catastrophe on the planet Bashtar, but this appears to have returned to activity after the total destruction, which pushes different forces in the system to try to understand what happened and obviously use the substance to their advantage.

Also on the narrative front, this game should offer a complex and layered story, set right on the planet Bashtar, at the center of conflicts and various machinations, with the scenario that promises to be huge and post-apocalyptic on a large scale.

The combat between mechs it is dynamic and offers long or short range battles, with the possibility of using different types of weapons and equipment that change the style and approach to battle, including tools for “melee” such as shields and more. Great attention, as in the previous chapters, will be reserved for the construction and customization of the mech, which can be modified and made to evolve in different ways according to tastes in terms of approach to battle.

According to what is reported, the images show some snowy environments and very different types of mechs, among which there are those that should be bosses to be defeated. It is not the first time that there is talk of a probable return of Armored Core, considering that even Hidetaka Miyazaki himself had talked about it, but it was 2018.