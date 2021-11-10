A new game, in partnership with Binance NFT, spawns living creatures on the blockchain

Pokémon became popular because it allowed players to interact with each other; Tamagotchi because it allowed you to take care of digital pets; CryptoKitties because it offered users the ability to make money through the blockchain. Although Pokémon and Tamagotchi shaped the lives of children in the 1990s, many grew up abandoning and forgetting these digital creatures. A few years later, CryptoKitties leveraged the ERC-721 (NFT) protocol to create virtual kittens on Ethereum, each with a unique genetic code.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have led to a new kind of revolution, allowing players and collectors to earn real money through their interactions with the community. Each asset is completely unique, its ownership guaranteed thanks to the transparent nature of the blockchain. While CryptoKitties took collecting to new heights, the game itself was static: it offered very little to users other than a nice .png or .gif.

Kryptomon was born in order to breathe new life into the world of NFTs, taking the best of Pokémon, Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties and giving life to something new, the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming that uses advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics and location based systems. A Kryptomon is a unique digital creature, linked to an NFT and with a unique genetic code. Kryptomons further evolve the concept of NFT, as creatures are alive: they must be fed, cared for and trained to become stronger.

Kryptomon has partnered with Binance NFT, the NFT marketplace of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, to unveil the exclusive sale of 2,000 Kryptomon eggs for Binance users only. The Kryptomon team sees this partnership as its first step on the world stage, bringing the project to the attention of the wider community of players and collectors.

The eggs are hatching

Before trainers can enter the world of Kryptomon, they must be able to get their hands on an egg. There are currently only 6,200 eggs in circulation and 75,000 players interested in participating, a value based on the number of KMON token holders. In other words, demand far exceeds supply – this is where exclusive selling on Binance comes into play.

Users will have a short 12-hour window to purchase special Mystery Boxes on the Binance NFT Marketplace starting at 12:00 PM UTC on November 8th. The Mystery Boxes will each contain a Kryptomon egg, sold for 96 BUSD: an affordable price, considering that the resale value on secondary markets is estimated by the team at $ 325 per egg.

To make this sale even more interesting, by opening the Mystery Boxes, users will have the opportunity to find a Kryptomon egg from a previous generation. The team also reports that one of the Mystery Box owners will get a Kryptomon Gen 0 egg, only one of 100 to ever exist in the game. Given the scarcity of any Kryptomon Gen 0, one of these assets was recently sold for 54 BNB, while a particularly rare Legendary Gen 0 egg was purchased for 72.45 BNB.

An interesting bonus: the owner of this rare item will also have the opportunity to join the founders of the Kryptomon project in one of their Founders Talks sessions. This is an AMA session where team members can talk to the community.

Conducting this exclusive event on Binance NFT Marketplace opens the market to artists, enthusiasts, creators and collectors, ensuring great liquidity and low fees. Thanks to its marketplace and premium events, Binance NFT makes trading accessible to all users.

Amit Peled, Kryptomon’s Chief Strategic Officer, said about the project:

“We are thrilled to partner with Binance NFT, as it is the leading platform to partner with within the crypto industry. We hope this partnership will provide significant value to both our users and Binance’s. This offering is unique, as it is. we have never conducted a sale of this magnitude and at this price. In doing so, we will position ourselves as one of the leading NFT projects within the cryptocurrency-based gaming ecosystem. “

A breath of fresh air

This exclusive sale is only the first step that the company will take to bring a new experience to the world of NFTs. The Kryptomon team also announced the launch of version 2.0 of the game, which will offer players the opportunity to explore the metaverse and physical world with their own Kryptomon, as well as have him fight and reproduce. In addition, the launch of the game on Android and iOS will allow trainers to face the creatures around them and participate in various adventures with their Kryptomon: thanks to the play-and-earn mechanics of Kryptomon, the dream of Pokémon fans – to become a real coach – can finally come true.

