A new game in the Halo universe would be in development
A new report from Jez Corden indicates that a new game in the Halo universe would be in development and would not be related to Halo Infinite. It must be said, it is a good time to be a fan of Halo, as a lot of content has been released in the franchise in recent months. Also, a new TV show based on the franchise premiered last month, and it hasn’t stopped running ever since.
Fans have undoubtedly had a lot of fun seeing their favorite game expand into other media. Now it could still come more content for players with this new game in the Halo universe in which 343 Industries would be working.
Halo Infinite Armor Cores Would Be Going Away Soon
New game in the Halo universe
According to reputable industry insider Jez Corden, that new game in the Halo universe would be totally independent of Halo Infinitewhich makes us think how interesting it would be to see a Halo Wars 3. Corden reported on this project while speaking on a new episode of his podcast, Jez Corden that he was pretty sure 343 is working on another Halo project that isn’t It’s Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite Season 2 Will Introduce New Narrative Content
It is curious that this new game in the Halo universe is not tied to Halo Infinite at all. Considering the lack of content the game is having, this all seems very strange. It does not seem very possible that a new project is being developed when the current one is surrounded by multiple criticisms for the delays that the cooperative campaign and the Forge mode have had, in addition to the lack of content for the game in general. We will have to wait to see how this information evolves.
(Rumor) Jez Corden is “fairly sure” that 343i is working on another Halo project that isn’t Infinite
“I’m pretty sure 343 is working on another Halo project that isn’t Halo Infinite. I’m fairly sure. Not 100%”
Timestamp:https://t.co/jpKxoXzIed pic.twitter.com/7FPCdrtoAD
— Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) April 30, 2022
