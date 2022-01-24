a new game, perhaps on Kirby, could be announced in February – Nerd4.life

There seems to be a new one Kirby on the horizon on Nintendo Switch, in addition to what has already been presented, with a announcement that could happen a February according to reports from the specialized Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream.

This at least according to the tradition made by Dededaio on Twitter, also taken up by VGC, from the Japanese language: “The new issue that will be released on February 21 will contain, in addition to detailed information on Kirby and the Lost Land, also an announcement on a new unexpected game ! I have a feeling that a new game will be announced soon “reads the translation from the Japanese magazine.

To tell the truth, the Nintendo Dream statement does not necessarily seem to refer to Kirby, but considering that it is included in an article that talks about Kirby and the Lost Land and that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the series, it is likely that it could be another chapter in the series.

On the other hand, the famous pink character has always been the protagonist of titles also belonging to different strands and with different gameplay, so it could be a spin-off or a different game but based on the character in question.

In the meantime, we also look forward to Kirby and the Lost Land, whose release date is set for March 23, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch and of which we recently saw a trailer with the release date on the Nintendo Switch.