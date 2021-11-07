A new generation of digital financial services is upon us

Picture of George Milton from Pexels

The following post was written and / or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s internal sponsored content team and a Benzinga financial partner.

In 2009, when Bitcoin launched the first BTC ledger, many people were pessimistic about the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology; now, 12 years later, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has soared, drawing the attention of both investors and companies to the enormous potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

A company that is leveraging blockchain technology to transform the way we manage and grow our personal finances is hi.

The company has a mission to develop the world’s most scalable and inclusive technologies to maximize human potential, starting with financial services, and building on pioneering blockchain technology.

What makes hi unique?

The ease of joining hi lo sets it apart from other digital banking or cryptocurrency trading platforms; hi allows new members to create an account using the supported platforms, WhatsApp and Telegram, using the links on the company’s website. All you have to do is start a conversation by typing “hi” (“hi”): once an account is created, the member can use the financial services offered by hi, including transfers and profits without commissions or staking products that guarantee up to 40% annual percentage return.

Hi dollars can be purchased directly on the website – supported cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and credit cards will be available soon. The ecosystem of hi takes security very seriously, as only members who have completed identity verification can withdraw, deposit, buy or sell cryptocurrencies on the platform.

Unlike other platforms, hi allows members to send digital currency (and soon legal tender currency as well) in real time, with industry-leading security and no fees within hi’s ecosystem. An exclusive feature of hi is CashHash, a peer-to-peer sending feature that allows members to send money to anyone via Telegram or WhatsApp simply by specifying the amount they want to send (e.g. $ 50); the bot will then return a CashHash in the form of a unique 18-character hexadecimal string.

The company also runs a referral program where members can earn rewards for referring friends, including rewards for all downstream rewards earned in turn by friends of friends – this element provides passive income potential that is not seen in many other projects.

In addition to the referral program, hi offers all its members daily rewards of up to $ 1 hi (currently worth $ 0.7375); all it takes for members to earn their daily rewards is to answer a simple and fun question using the “Claim Daily Reward” command.

What makes hi a reliable project?

When researching a project, it is always important to examine the people who are responsible for it; hi’s team is led by veterans with rich experience in a few key areas that are crucial to the long-term success of the project: Stefan Rüst was the CEO of Bitcoin.com, a mobile wallet that allows users to hold, send and receive the most used cryptocurrencies, and Sean Rach was the Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com, one of the leading cryptocurrency platforms globally.

What does the future hold for hi?

hi is building a blockchain, the hi Protocol, designed to serve 1 billion members with zero fees and industry-leading transaction speeds; linking the world of cryptocurrency and fiat currency services is also the next big step in the roadmap of hi. The company is working on issuing virtual debit cards for its members, allowing them to spend their account balance wherever debit cards are accepted, both online and offline. For more information, see the whitepaper on hi.com.

The previous post was written and / or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s internal sponsored content team and a Benzinga financial partner. While the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the Sponsored Content team works to ensure that all information contained within it is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice.