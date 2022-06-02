a new generation opens in open in Clan

MADRID, June 2. (CultureLeisure) –

There is less and less left for the open premiere of My Little Pony: A New Generation, the new cinematographic installment of the legendary saga of children’s animation. The fifth generation of ponies, and the first in 3D, lands on Clan this June 4th.

Directed by Robert Cullen, Mark Fattibane and the spanish Jose Luis Uchathe children’s animation film was the most watched movie on Netflix for 17 days in the ‘Top 10 Movies’ rankingaccording to data from Flixpatrol.

With this new adventure, the pony world franchise, that next year he will be 40 years oldexpands to introduce a new generation of magical winged horses to a new generation of fans.

“The unimaginable has happened…Equestria has lost its magic! The Earth ponies, Unicorns and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic earth pony Sunny is determined to find a way to bring charm and unity back to her world. Teaming up with the big-hearted unicorn Izzy, the pair travel to distant lands where they meet the charismatic and brave Pegasus Pipp and Zipp and the ever-responsible earth pony Hitch.. His mission is full of misadventures, but each of these new best friends has their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this universe needs to restore the magic Y show that even little ponies can make a difference” reads the official synopsis.

Among the voice cast are performers Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong and Elizabeth Perkins, among many others.