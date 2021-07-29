A new green corner is born in Viale Jenner, thanks to Mapei

It was recently inaugurated the new green corner of Via Jenner, built near the Mapei headquarters and with the collaboration of the same. This precious contribution to sustainability was born as part of the initiative “Care and adopt the Public Green”. Mapei, whose activity has always been linked to environmental sustainability issues, has contributed to the construction of the new green corner of Via Jenner. The company intervened following the project created by the landscape architect Franco Giorgetta, giving life to a small green space with a gushing fountain.

A project that is part of the initiative of the Municipality of Milan “Care and adopt the Public Green”.

“We are very proud to have carried out this redevelopment project that we wish to dedicate to our Giorgio and Adriana Squinzi who had strongly wanted it – commented Veronica Squinzi, CEO of Mapei -. From them we learned that the company must have an active role within the community. We are very attached to Milan, the city that saw us born and grow. Contributing to its maintenance and embellishment is for us a small, albeit significant, gesture of participation and sharing. We thank the Administration that has given us the opportunity to do so with this beautiful initiative of social responsibility“. “We thank the Squinzi family for having proposed an intervention that regenerates a stretch of Viale Jenner crossed every day by many Milanese – declares theCouncilor for Urban Planning and Green Pierfrancesco Maran – With the elimination of the aqueduct system we wanted to restore aesthetic and environmental quality to the parterre and the project we inaugurate today fully satisfies this need, demonstrating once again how the synergy between public and private is fundamental for the care of the city “.

The green corner project

The project of the green corner of via Jenner is the work of the landscape architect Franco Giorgetta and involves a space of about 700 square meters, for years occupied by technical systems and parking lots.

An intervention that offers, today, the opportunity to enjoy a pleasant green area rich in plant species arranged and organized following a geometric design formed by a series of triangular and trapezoidal figures of different colors, obtained using herbs and turf of different and contrasting colors.

The new vegetation joins the existing plane trees. Among these are inserted leaf grasses and long stem such as the Pennisetum alopecuroides, the Miscanthus sinensis, while at the head stands a row of glaucous fescue.

Mapei’s contribution

To enrich everything a vertical gush fountain, installed on a triangular platform.

Loading... Advertisements

It is precisely the realization of the platform that has seen the active contribution of Mapei, supplier of the system for architectural concrete flooring Mapei Color Paving.

The context is made even more suggestive by the presence of some flowering magnolias with a very marked color, completing the green picture.