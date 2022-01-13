A new headquarters of the Center of Medicine near the Iperlando of Mestre

Construction work will start in the coming months on a new clinic in the Mestre medical center: it will be built in the area adjacent to the Iperlando, recently inaugurated at the Castellana exit of the ring road, and is expected to open in 2023. The Group has communicated to have obtained in these days the building permit for the new building, which will have an area of ​​8 thousand square meters of which 2 thousand of basement parking. The headquarters will be placed side by side with the current one in viale Ancona, which will be resized: the three current buildings will be reduced to one, the one at number 5, where the radiology, physiotherapy, some clinics and the analysis laboratory will remain.

“In the coming months we will be able to start the construction site – explains the Group administrator, Vincenzo Papes – It is a green building with 60 clinics and 3 operating rooms, a rehabilitation circuit, radiology and magnetic resonance”. The clinic, designed by architects Mario Mazzer and Marco Da Ros, will be self-sufficient in terms of energy, with “almost zero” environmental impact thanks to ventilated facades, heat pump and photovoltaic system. The reorganization comes almost 10 years after the establishment of the Medical Center in Viale Ancona, inaugurated in 2013, which in turn was the synthesis of five previous acquisitions that took place between 2009 and 2011.

The structure of Viale Ancona in recent weeks is also engaged in the administration of third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine: already in the last part of the year the headquarters affiliated with the national health service had supported the Ulss 3 with 300 places available for the dose booster and, at the moment, the availability for two subsequent weekends is almost exhausted. “This – says Papes – confirms the patients’ attention to our presence on site, which leads us to reflect also in view of the construction of the new clinic: in creating it we will take into account the need to keep some services active also in viale Ancona 5. This in such a way as to cover those needs and give continuity to a service considered not only of quality, but also of proximity, and therefore essential for the population ». According to the data provided by the Group, the facility welcomes 100,000 patients a year.

Below: the Borgo Pezzana area where the new headquarters will be built