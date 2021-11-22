a new headquarters worth 200 million

MILESTONE – The group Rimac grows at rapid pace. After the recent agreement, which led to the merger with Bugatti (here to find out more), here are the first images of the construction site future headquarters. The campus will be completed in 2023 and will be built near Zagreb, for an investment of 200 million euros.

A STATE-OF-THE-ART COMPLEX – The new home of the Rimac it will span over 200,000 square meters. Dimensions that will make the site one of the largest research, development and combined production centers in Europe. In addition, the campus, distinguished from above technological rate and innovative, will allow the company to develop the next products over the entire life cycle: from the design to the construction of components and modules for the electric cars of the major manufacturers. The new headquarters will also be the factory from which all future Rimac models will come out, starting with the hypercar Nevera.

DESIGNED AT 360 ° – The Rimac campus it will not only be focused on research, development and production. The new center in Zagreb will also host a test track, a museum, an area dedicated to the design, engineering and testing department, so as to be able to follow the development of their products in every single detail. Phases that will benefit from substantial technological help, coming from virtual reality rooms and top-secret design. In addition, the new Rimac headquarters will also offer important services to customers, with the construction of a showroom, a bar and a commercial space.

HOSPITABLE – Following the construction of the pole Rimac the Croatian architecture studio 3LHD, which designed the campus with a design line that knows how to combine industrial aspects with natural elements, such as green spaces and plantations. In order to create a welcoming working environment for the planned 2,500 employees, who will also benefit from a games room, a gym, classrooms, along with a nursery and farm animals.