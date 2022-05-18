A new heroine is on the way

We move away from Clint Barton and Kate Bishop to immerse ourselves in the story of Maya López, known as Echo, a deaf heroine capable of replicating any fighting style

Last year Hawk Eye very cleverly established Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as one of the new young heroines of the Marvel universe. And in that same line we were introduced to Maya Lopez or Echo (Alaqua Cox), a Native American superhero and one of the few deaf characters – Cox is also deaf – in comics.

The series followed Maya on her quest for revenge against the good guy. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), for having (supposedly) killed his father. Something that led to the big reveal of his “adoptive uncle”, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) at the end of the season. In a scene that faithfully recreated one of the most famous Marvel cartoons of recent years, Kingpin he was shot by his stepdaughter, sowing doubts about his death. Will he still be alive?

Now, Cox will star in his own series, Threw outspin-off from Hawk Eye who resumes his journey after what happened in New York. To get on with her life, Maya You have to face your past reconnect with their Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community.

Echo debuted with David Mack and Joe Quesada in the 1999 Daredevil graphic novel series.

Disney + has published the first image of Cox in the series, thus confirming the start of filming. Although, unsurprisingly, not much more information about it has been revealed before the series premiere in 2023.

This spin-off joins the long list of Marvel series planned for 2023, such as: Secret Invasion, I am Groot, Ironheart Y Agatha: House of Harknessamong other.

Along with Alaqua Cox, the rest of the cast is made up of Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian), Devery Jacobs (american gods), Graham Greene (Wind River), Zahn McClarnon (doctor sleep) Y Both Cardinal.