a new huge leak reveals the release dates • Eurogamer.it

A huge leak of Nvidia GeForce Now seems to have revealed the launch dates for some upcoming games, including The Elder Scrolls VI, Hogwarts Legacy, Kingdom Hearts 4 and other.

Nvidia is a tech company known for building powerful gaming hardware, as well as the GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The subscription service has leaked a series of titles coming in September and it seems that another big leak has arrived.

Nvidia’s previous GeForce Now leak included a database with a huge number of unannounced games coming to the service in the future. Many of these titles also included previously released PlayStation-exclusive games, suggesting these games would soon be coming to PC. However, many other titles listed were completely new and unexpected, such as Kingdom Hearts 4 and Injustice 3. Since then, the September leak has proved at least partially true thanks to the subsequent announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and God of War for PC, both included in the GeForce Now leak.

Now a new leak from Nvidia GeForce Now, reported by Twitter user Okami13_, presumably reveals the release dates of many games. Particularly noteworthy are The Elder Scrolls 6, which has a release date set for January 2, 2024, and Hogwarts Legacy, which presumably will be out onMarch 8, 2022. Crysis 4 is listed in the output on October 25, 2024, while Mortal Kombat 12 is apparently slated for April 3, 2023. Also Gears of War 6 is scheduled for a launch on November 10, 2022, according to the leak.

We may have just gotten Nvidia GeForce leak 2.0, this time with dates. Some notable ones:

2024-01-02 – The Elder Scrolls VI

2022-06-01 – FF7R (PC)

2022-11-10 – Gears 6 Will update this thread with more. * Dates are likely placeholders but may still give a general idea of ​​ETA. pic.twitter.com/FW4M27cx42 – Okami Games (@ Okami13_) November 3, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

In addition to the huge amount of release dates and currently unannounced titles, the Nvidia GeForce Now leak has also apparently confirmed that several PlayStation games will arrive on PC in the future. The leak claims that Ghost of Tsushima, the open world samurai adventure from Sucker Punch Productions, is coming to PC onFebruary 8, 2022. Horizon Forbidden West would be slated for release on PC on September 30, 2022 And Returnal the April 4, 2022.

The September GeForce Now leak proved at least partially correct, so it seems likely that the release dates and titles included in this new list may be real to some degree.

Source: Screenrant.