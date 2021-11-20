a new Icon is born

THE LEGEND OF SPORTS PROTOTYPE – Beyond the prancing horse on the hood, just any supercar would not have been enough to bridge the space-time gap between Daytona International Speedway and the Mugello International Circuit. To sew the approximately eight thousand kilometers that separate the scattered town of Scarperia and San Piero, just outside Florence, from Daytona Beach, Florida, a custom-built car different from all the others was needed. A machine capable of rewinding the tape of the legend, that, in this case, of the Racing Ferrari which have ignited, climbing the top of motor sport and making the Maranello factory known all over the world, the racing of the sportsprototype world championship of the 60s. At Ferrari they worked hard, with the passion and ability of always, for two and a half years. And in the end they succeeded. The epic of those golden years – narrated by the exploits of great pilots such as Lorenzo Bandini and Ludovico Scarfiotti and by very fast boats designed by the wind such as the 330 P3 and P4, the 312 P, but also the 512 S and M and the 350 Can Am – relives in all its charm and magic in the brand new Ferrari Daytona SP3.

IN THE NAME OF THE MYTH – Let’s start with the name Ferrari Daytona SP3, which obviously is not only the result of a simple nomenclature exercise aimed at increasing the evocative power of the new supercar of the prancing horse, which in the high ranks of the Maranello team joins the previous Monza SP1 and SP2 (all part of the so-called series Icon). The references are precisely fixed in the Cartesian axes of space and time. And in fact, to fully absorb the meaning of the new Ferrari Daytona SP3, we must go back to February 6, 1967, when at the 24 Hours of Daytona they crossed the finish line in order, completing a podium completely tinged with red, a 300 P3 / 4, one 330 P4 it’s a 412 P. Racing cars all inspired by a single muse, the legendary Ferrari 330 P4, one of the models, together with the eternal rival Ford GT40, which best represents the golden age of motor racing with covered wheels. The new Ferrari Daytona SP3, however, of the illustrious ancestors is not a mere re-edition, and in this sense it is good to clear the field of any doubts: it is forbidden to speak of nostalgia operation, warn the men of the Cavallino, underlining how the desire at the basis of the realization of the new supercar is that to recover, projecting it into the future, every single fragment of memory of one of the most compelling historical periods in the history of Ferrari.

JUST BORN AND ALREADY SOLD OUT – From the gates of the Maranello factory (at a price of 2 million euros) of Ferrari Daytona SP3 From the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2004, 599 units will come out, of which 499 have already been booked by all customers who have a Ferrari Monza in their garage. “Speachless” (“Without words”, in English) – say the managers and designers of the pony – was the most recurring comment that came out of the mouths of collectors who had the privilege of previewing the latest red wonder. Which was born, and at Ferrari they are keen to emphasize it strongly, from a concept of absolute aesthetic purity and without particular conditioning for the stylists led by Flavio Manzoni, whose only real constraint was linked to obvious aerodynamic needs. Hidden (not to mention drowned) in the tonic and sinuous surfaces of the bodywork, the various ideas derived from the most advanced solutions of the Ferraris of the 60s perform precise technical functions. Before giving some examples, however, it is good to say that the car is deliberately devoid of any active aerodynamic device. Every single air intake – from the chimneys on the rear shoulders to the generous recesses on the doors, up to the openings on the slashing nose and in the tail (the latter, however, is furrowed by a very dense set of blades to dissipate the heat generated by the engine) – is designed for cndirect air flows in the right places, increasing downforce and reducing the car’s drag. Another reference to the past are the seats, a seamless “forged” element in the tub that encloses the passenger compartment.

> In the photo above, the 1967 Ferrari 330 P4, one of the racing cars that inspired the new one Daytona SP3.

THE 840 HP DRINKS ONLY PETROL – The designers of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 they have combined the best of engine production “old school”Of Maranello: no electric help, therefore, for the V12 petrol engine of six and a half liters that paws in the center of the car, ready to unleash with the proverbial ferocity of the most revered twelve-cylinder Ferrari 840 CV expressed at 9,500 rpm. The sound, also thanks to an ad hoc study of the exhaust system, promises to be glorious and promises creepy notes in the back. The performance announced by the house is as thrilling: from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.85 seconds and from 0 to 200 in 7.4, with the digital speedometer figures running wildly up to 340 km / h. Sensational numbers that in terms of pure speed, even before putting the wheels on the Fiorano test circuit with the chronometers on, place the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 halfway between the LaFerrari sisters (very difficult to beat on the track) and Monza (compared to which the new supercar of the horse would seem to be even more at ease among the curbs of a circuit). Details, however, in the presence of a car that runs even when stationary, rekindling the flame of a timeless myth.