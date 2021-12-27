a new image shows mysterious caves to explore – Nerd4.life

Tech

Starfield returns to show itself with a very small taste, in this case a ‘image which, however, does not represent the actual game but something about its atmospheres: it is in fact an official artwork centered on a mysterious cave to explore.

“What wonders will you discover in the remote caves?” Ask for the tweet accompanying the image in question, published by the official Starfield account in these hours. It is, therefore, an invitation to discovery, placing the accent onexploration which will be the basis of the gaming experience in the new title from Bethesda.

Unfortunately, it is still very marginal material, being a simple one illustration, but it can help us get into the right atmosphere and demonstrate how, in addition to the wide interstellar spaces and the surfaces of the planets, it will also be possible to explore darker and narrower places in the remote planets that can be visited.

The spirit of discovery and exploration seems to be the basis of the entire Starfield experience, which presents itself as a science fiction adventure partly rooted in scientific reality and partly inspired by the classics of the genre understood in the most imaginative and romantic sense.

On the other hand, it seems that Bethesda has no intention of showing anything actually taken from the game until the time is set, which will probably take place around E3 of 2022, also according to what Todd Howard reported in the video message. greeting card published a few days ago. In the meantime, the Starfield Steam page has emerged, from which it emerges that it will not have dubbing in Italian.

