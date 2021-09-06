a new image with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg on stage – Nerd4.life

Work continues on the Uncharted movie and, pending further information, we see a new one image taken directly from the film, which shows Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg staged in the respective roles of Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

After the first official photo that showed Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and the next one with Wahlberg and his Sully, we see both characters together in what appears to be a scene taken directly from the film, with the couple evidently engaged in some exploration of the interior.

Uncharted, the movie: a scene from the Sony film

Curiously, Wahlberg / Sully shows up without a mustache in this image, which suggests a change in the character’s aesthetic or some reason why in this particular scene Drake’s partner doesn’t have a mustache.

On the other hand, if the film stages moments in which the two characters are more Young people compared to games, it is possible that Sully’s look may be different or even vary throughout the story. In any case, the image in question shows us the two characters grappling with what looks like a crypt, or perhaps a detail of a church.

In any case, it is a typical moment “archaeological”, probably of investigation for the two inside some monumental building, that is all things perfectly in line with the tradition of the videogame series and that bode well for the success of the project.

The Uncharted movie has recently been postponed, albeit by a few days, but at this point the release date is expected to be permanently set for the February 18, 2022.