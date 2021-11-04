A new, important case for #MeToo in China

Chinese professional tennis player Peng Shuai denounced this week of having been subjected to sexual violence by former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, one of the most famous and powerful politicians in the country, who has been retired from political life for a few years. The online post with which Peng denounced the violence was almost immediately censored by the government, but despite this, his accusations have again brought great attention to the #MeToo movement in China: it is not the first time that a Chinese government official has been accused of harassment sexual, but this is the first case in which such a high-ranking government official is involved.

In a long post on the social network Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, Peng spoke of a sexual abuse suffered by Zhang, with whom he had an intermittent relationship that began about ten years ago, while he was married. In the post, published on Tuesday, she says she was forced to have sexual intercourse with him about three years ago, when she was invited to her house by him and his wife, after a few years of not seeing each other. Peng said she had no evidence of the violence she suffered because “it was simply impossible to have evidence,” and added that she could not describe how “disgusted” she is, having “opened her heart” to Zhang years earlier.

Peng is 35 years old and is one of the strongest Chinese tennis players in business, particularly in the doubles category in which she won both the Wimbledon tournament and the French Open. Zhang is 75 years old, he was Vice Premier of China from 2013 to 2018 and between 2012 and 2017 he was one of the seven members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, the seven-person group that leads the Party and which in fact holds the maximum political power in China, chaired by the leader and president Xi Jinping. For his work on the economy, Zhang is also one of the best-known political figures in the country. The New York Times And CNN, among others, they tried to contact both the Chinese State Council and Zhang for comment, but got no response.

Meanwhile, Peng’s post was deleted from Weibo after less than half an hour, and screenshots and social media posts where the topic was discussed were also censored; Peng’s profile is regularly active, but the possibility of leaving comments has been inhibited, as well as the search for his name on social networks. According to New York Times, even the word “tennis” would have been blocked, and this shows “the exceptional attention with which China discusses the misconduct of Party leaders”. Despite this, Peng’s post continued to circulate in the form of screenshots.

The #MeToo movement in China, called #WoYeShi, began to spread from the universities as a consequence of the great movement that emerged in late 2017 in the United States, and has gradually also become politically organized. In recent years, in China, the movement has suffered from censorship and harsh repression by the Communist Party. Lü Pin, activist and founder of the Chinese forum Feminist Voices – censored – told al New York Times that “when the first women started talking about their experiences three years ago, no one would have imagined that it would reach these levels.” Censorship “no longer works”, added Lü, stressing that it is essential that we continue to talk about it, because “the hardest part is changing the policy”.

