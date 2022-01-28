A NEW INDUSTRIAL GROUP IS BORN, A POLO OF EXCELLENCE OF THE BIKE INDUSTRY

SOCIETY’



Reached up the agreement between Wilier Triestina and Fac di Michelin (known to most as Miche, his brand of wheels and components), to give life to a new industrial group led by Wilier Triestina projected to become a center of excellence in the Italian bike industry and in particular in the Veneto region. A synergistic work between the two Italian brands to share resources, tools, knowledge and experience, while maintaining operational, managerial and brand independence.

The manufacturing excellence of the two brands is widely recognized by the market and the purpose of this common vision goes in the only direction of wanting to grow in the most organic way possible to provide an ever better service to its customers.

Andrea Gastaldello, president of the Wilier Triestina group: “It is with pleasure that we announce the birth of this new group. In an increasingly global world, it is right for medium-sized companies like ours to join forces to achieve growth and service goals that become more stimulating every day. The two companies will seek industrial and commercial synergies, but will maintain managerial independence, and the current owner of Miche will continue in his role as CEO of the company. This is obviously a first step that will lead the group to an aggregate turnover of around 80 million euros and for the future, new acquisitions of industrial companies that share values ​​and objectives with us cannot be excluded. “

Luigi Michelin, CEO of Michelin Fac: “We shared the strategic industrial project proposed by Wilier Triestina, a company very similar to Miche in terms of history and values. The corporate transaction takes place at the moment of greatest growth and development of the company. This situation has made me serenely take – together with my family – a historic decision to guarantee a solid future for the Miche corporate project that goes beyond the family dimension, enhancing its specific features. It will be a pleasure to start this new course with Wilier Triestina, starting from a strong personal involvement in a group Business Plan with clear growth objectives and consequent important repercussions for all our stakeholders, with particular regard to customers and employees. “

In reaching this agreement, Wilier Triestina was assisted by Inside Partners and by the law firm Baker & McKenzie. Fac di Michelin from Itinera Rational Advisory, Studio Vignolo and the Fivelex law firm.

