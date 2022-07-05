a new international premiere series on La Sexta

Photo credit: Michael Muller

The sixth premieres openly at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 the Serie SIX, an international bet to fill your summer with action. The Atresmedia TV chain will broadcast free-to-air in prime time this American fiction that also available in ATRESplayer PREMIUM with its first installments, repeating the mixed viewing model between the main Atresmedia channels and its streaming platform. Before SIXseries like the fence Y The knot they have enjoyed two lives thanks to both digital formats.

SIX is based on the stories of America’s most elite special forces, both on and off the field. When the Navy sends the best, it sends the SEALs. When SEALs want to do their best, they entrust everything to the ‘SIX’ team.

The original production of Canal Historia thus focuses on the missions and daily life of the members who are part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), better known as ‘SEAL Team Six’, which is a of the main anti-terrorist units of the US Armed Forces.

Created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles, this American series of two seasons, with 10 episodes each, has an outstanding cast in which the participation of Walton Goggins, Olivia Munn, Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Brianne Davis, Edwin Hodge either Nadine Velazquezamong other performers.

In the executive production of SIX names include its own creators, as well as the respected film and television producer Leslie Linka Glatterwho directs the first deliveries.

SIX: all the details of the series that premieres La Sexta

SIX is based on the operations of America’s most elite special forces, both on and off the field. The protagonists will risk everything to stay safe on their missions, offering a reflection of the sacrifices these brave warriors and their families make along the way.

This Tuesday, at the start of the series, we can see the first two chapters of the 10 that make up the first season:

Episode 1: Pilot

Navy SEAL Group SIX troop leader Rip Taggart (Walton Goggins) makes a questionable decision while on assignment in Afghanistan.

Two years later, Rip is captured by Boko Haram. And the old ‘SIX’ team will be in charge of locating and rescuing him.

Episode 2: Her name is Esther

During a tense raid on an oil tanker in Lagos, Team ‘SIX’ attempts to apprehend a Boko Haram courier who may hold the key to Rip’s whereabouts.