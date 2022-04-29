a new intimate video resurfaces
In the first episode of The Kardashians on Disney+, star Kim Kardashian had to face the risk of posting a new intimate video about her…
It’s a Kim Kardashian in a very bad position discovered by Disney + subscribers this Thursday, April 14. As the platform aired the first episode of The Kardashians (due to a number posted online each week), fans of the American star have indeed discovered the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West in the process of facing the possible consequences of a sextape concerning her. And it is unfortunately through her six-year-old son, Saint, that Kim Kardashian learned that the latter had leaked…
“Something very inappropriate”
At the start of the episode, in the middle of a family lunch, the boy arrives like this, a tablet in his hand. Seeing the internet page on which the latter is surfing, the mother of the family then seizes the object. We will understand later in the episode what it was about when she makes a phone call to her ex-husband Kanye West: “There was a shot of me crying. Then I looked. It had written something very inappropriate like… ‘Kim’s new sex tape’…“we hear him declare.
“Images never released”
A real nightmare and which comes at the worst time for the one who is about to set foot on the stage of the Saturday Night Live, the cult and popular American comedy show. “Apparently these are never-released footage from my old sextape” she completes. We remember, the forty-something star had made an intimate video in 2003 with her ex, the singer Ray J. Video pirated and put online in 2007. “The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface twenty years later (…) It’s so embarrassing. (…) If my son had been a little taller (…) I would have been ashamed” she laments, legitimately.
Kim Kardashian’s lawyer calls for help
“For twenty years I have had this sword of Damocles above my head (…) I just want to protect my reputation and the well-being of my children. Rather die than let this sh*t happen again. I just want it to go away” she concludes on the subject, specifying that the file was followed closely by her lawyer.