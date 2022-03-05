A new invention that makes it possible to extend the life of wind turbines – El Periodico de la Energía

A new invention for repairing yaw rings in situ is expected to make a major contribution to extending the life of wind turbines. Developed by the Danish machining expert Onsite CNC, The patented system means there is no need to replace the yaw ring, eliminating costly, time-consuming and potentially damaging rotor and nacelle disassembly.

A crucial component in ensuring maximum power output from a wind turbine, the yaw ring, also called a “yaw gear rim,” is complex to replace. Yaw ring replacement costs are so high that broken or worn teeth can leave operators of older wind turbines with little choice but to scrap them.

“This inspired us to develop an alternative repair method,” he said. Soren Kellenberger, Sales Director, CNC Onsite. “We can now offer both an onshore and offshore repair service at a fraction of the cost of replacing the entire yaw ring, and that makes it feasible to keep wind turbines running smoothly for longer,” he added.

The on-site CNC method employs a portable precision machining tool to repair any broken or worn yaw ring teeth. Operated by a specialist engineer, the tool applies the patented method, working to extremely fine tolerances, to extract and reinsert machined teeth. The patent for the system covers the milling process by which damaged teeth are removed and the bed for the new piece is created, as well as its particular method of insertion.

“The process we apply when creating new yaw ring teeth for a wind turbine is similar in principle to a new dental crown that is first accurately copied and then fitted by a dentist with precision tools,” Kellenberger said. “The goal is the same, and it should last a long time.”

The machining tool has been designed to break down into pieces with a reduced weight that allows it to be transported in the tower elevator to the work area. After remounting in the nacelle, the compact tool can be operated in the confined workspace around the yaw ring.

Repairs are carried out inside the wind turbine tower, so they can be completed regardless of weather conditions. “As long as it is safe to travel and access the wind turbine, we can carry out the repairs. So there are far fewer days that we can’t work. This is also good for both work schedules and costs,” explained Kellenberger.

Mounted on top of the wind turbine tower, the toothed yaw ring is a gear that engages with nacelle-mounted motors to align the rotor blades with the wind. CNC Onsite estimates that turbines in about 5 to 10 percent of wind farms will experience yaw ring tooth damage during their service life. Typical causes include unpredictable wind events or uneven loads sustained over time.

Replacing the yaw ring requires the entire nacelle to be disassembled with a crane and skilled labor, a process that is costly for onshore turbines and perhaps wasteful for offshore ones. Over the life of a wind turbine, maintenance can account for up to a quarter of all costs incurred, and decisions such as choosing a cost-effective yaw ring repair versus replacement will become a major trend.

The system developed by CNC Onsite can typically perform yaw ring repairs within a few days. This not only reduces downtime, but also results in significant CO2 savings. “We are eliminating the need to manufacture a new yaw ring and, above all, the huge logistical effort required to transport a yaw ring to site, deploy cranes, which is particularly complicated offshore, and replace it,” said Kellenberger.

“Such an operation requires a significant number of people and a lot of equipment with all the associated CO2 emissions. With our repair method, this is no longer necessary. The fact that every time the nacelle is disassembled there is a potential risk of damaging the nacelle and especially the blades, which is another factor that cannot be ignored,” concluded Kellenberger.

The yaw ring repair service offered by CNC Onsite has already been used on a range of turbines in wind farms, both offshore and onshore, since it entered the market in 2019 after many months of stress testing, demonstrating that the replaced teeth are robust over time. .