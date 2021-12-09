A new Italian miracle in the Champions League
He’s going in luxury: we brought two teams (maybe three, we’ll know today) to the round of 16 of Champions; two, maybe three, Italians among the top sixteen in Europe, one of which is seeded, do you realize? It is no coincidence that it snows.
Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship that is now considered the fourth most important in the continent and accounts in good standing. The Premier, Liga and Bundesliga precede him. Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship that at this moment sees its most prestigious, beloved and winning club, the Juventus, struggling not with one, but with two investigations by the state and federal prosecutors that are creating embarrassments, concerns and damage to image: with an official document, the owners have even admitted to fear for business continuity.
Two (perhaps three) expressions of a league whose champions – shareholders in Nanjing, obviously in considerable financial difficulty – had to sell the precious pieces to guarantee operations until June. Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship in which the president of one of the noblest clubs, the Sampdoria, was just arrested on fraudulent bankruptcy charges. Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship in which a newly promoted, the Salerno, is obliged to change owners by the end of this month, under penalty of exclusion from the tournament.
Two (maybe three) expressions of a football that risks missing the World Cup again. Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship in which you are a player that can only be used over the age of twenty, rare – and inflated out of desperation, or necessity, by the media – the exceptions. And where the over 35, 36, 37 and over continue to make a difference, only to disappear from the field as soon as the bar is raised. Two (maybe three) expressions of the football of a country that fiscally favors foreigners and penalizes its own. And where cultural missions and battles lost at the start for the enhancement of nurseries multiply. Others.
Two (maybe three) expressions of a championship in which too often we talk about coaches and very little about talents: just think, with us the figure prevails of those who have not touched the ball for years. Two (possibly three) expressions of a championship of authentic benefactors who recently gave Alisson and Salah to Liverpool, Lukaku, Jorginho, Rüdiger and Alonso to Chelsea, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Cavani, Verratti, Paredes, Hakimi and Icardi to Psg , Bruno Fernandes at United, recently joined by Ronaldo, Cancelo at City, Coman at Bayern and I could go on for a week.
Two (maybe three) expressions of a football in which it is impossible to think of oneself as a system: it is much easier to argue about everything and suddenly change position, flag and idea for personal urgencies. Two (maybe three, Goddess force) expressions of a football – let’s think about the one played – which after the European Championships seems to have given up on seeing itself beautiful, as new, inspired by an unusual energy and intelligence.
Don’t tell me that following Milan and Inter against Liverpool and Real you did not consider yourselves poor relatives. I am thinking in particular of the Rossoneri, first in Italy and also excluded from the Europa League. Why feel just above the Sheriff, Porto, Borussia, Dynamo Kiev? Well, despite all the dysfunctions, inconveniences and messes that I have briefly listed, we have been able to confirm two, perhaps three, appearances in the cup that counts. Football works wonders and we can rely on them. Or at the bus de cul, as Maestro Sacchi teaches.