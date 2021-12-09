A new Italian miracle in the Champions League

He’s going in luxury: we brought two teams (maybe three, we’ll know today) to the round of 16 of Champions ; two, maybe three, Italians among the top sixteen in Europe, one of which is seeded, do you realize? It is no coincidence that it snows .

Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship that is now considered the fourth most important in the continent and accounts in good standing. The Premier, Liga and Bundesliga precede him. Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship that at this moment sees its most prestigious, beloved and winning club, the Juventus, struggling not with one, but with two investigations by the state and federal prosecutors that are creating embarrassments, concerns and damage to image: with an official document, the owners have even admitted to fear for business continuity.

Two (perhaps three) expressions of a league whose champions – shareholders in Nanjing, obviously in considerable financial difficulty – had to sell the precious pieces to guarantee operations until June. Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship in which the president of one of the noblest clubs, the Sampdoria, was just arrested on fraudulent bankruptcy charges. Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship in which a newly promoted, the Salerno, is obliged to change owners by the end of this month, under penalty of exclusion from the tournament.

Two (maybe three) expressions of a football that risks missing the World Cup again. Two (perhaps three) expressions of a championship in which you are a player that can only be used over the age of twenty, rare – and inflated out of desperation, or necessity, by the media – the exceptions. And where the over 35, 36, 37 and over continue to make a difference, only to disappear from the field as soon as the bar is raised. Two (maybe three) expressions of the football of a country that fiscally favors foreigners and penalizes its own. And where cultural missions and battles lost at the start for the enhancement of nurseries multiply. Others.