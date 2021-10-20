News

a new Italian trailer of the Disney movie with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Posted on
The new Disney adventure film will debut in Italian cinemas on July 28th. This is the new Italian trailer of Jungle Cruise.

The political career is there that awaits him, as we all know. But, looking forward to becoming President of the United States, Dwayne Johnson continues to ring films, money and popularity (which then maybe he will need in the election campaign, who knows).
His new film is called Jungle Cruise, and it is a film suspended between adventure and comedy Disney, inspired by a homonymous, famous attraction of the amusement parks of the house of Mickey Mouse and also by the old adventure films for families in live action produced by the Studio in the fifties, sixties and seventies.
In the film the ex The Rock is flanked by Emily Blunt, and to direct them there is the French Jaume Collet-Serra, with available a cast also includes Jake Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti and Edgar Ramirez.
Long postponed due to the pandemic, Jungle Cruise is preparing to finally make its debut in Italian cinemas on July 28th, but also on Disney + two days later, from the 30th, in version VIP access (i.e. with a surcharge compared to that of the normal subscription).

Jungle Cruise: the new Italian trailer

In Jungle Cruise Frank (Johnson), the captain of a small boat, must accompany Lily (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall) in search of a miraculous tree, which is tempting a rival German expedition …


Related Items:
