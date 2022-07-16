A new Johnny Depp case? Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie: “It damages my reputation”

After Johnny Depp’s libel case against Amber HeardHollywood could see a new legal battle between stars. Brad Pitt in fact, he sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolieaccusing her of ruining the winery’s reputation Chateau Miraval they shared, as he would secretly sell his half of the company “to a stranger,” he reports Just Jared.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not new to court cases: since 2016, in fact, the date of the start of the divorce proceedings finalized in 2019, they carry out a legal battle for child custody, which has not yet resolved. Angelina Jolie, during her lawsuit, had mentioned her ex-husband’s addiction to alcohol and violent episodes that in her opinion also involved her children.

Returning to Chateau Miravalin Provence, it is a 35 room property with attached vineyards and cellars, which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they bought in common, and where they got married, in a dream ceremony, in 2014. In the estate, the two also started a very profitable business related to the wine business, which Brad Pitt now claims it as “his” project.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the time of their union

When they acquired Chateau MiravalPitt and Jolie sealed a pact whereby they pledged not to sell their interests in the company, split 50% for each, without the total consent of the other.

Magazine People has exclusively examined the legal documents of the recent Brad Pitt’s complaint against Angelina Joliedrawn up on June 3, 2022, and reports that Pitt declares that Jolie “wanted to inflict damage on him” by selling, without notice, her share of the Chateau Miraval business.

In the complaint, the legal team of Brad Pitt claims that over the years Miraval has become his chosen project, a real “passion” that has resulted, thanks to his commitment, “in a global multimillion dollar businessas well as one of the most appreciated rosé wine producers in the world “.

Brad Pittalways as reported Peopleaccuses the ex wife Angelina Jolie “not to have contributed in any way” to the success of the Miraval winery, and to have sold its stake “to a stranger with toxic associations and intentions”. In this case, Angelina Jolie sold her share in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, a company that “has decided to take control of Miraval”, according to Pitt, and is “indirectly controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who leads the Stoli Group “(the group that owns Stolichnaya vodka, nda).

The Brad Pitt’s legal team concludes that “Jolie has carried on e concluded the sale in secretpurposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights. ”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt he therefore asks with this complaint compensation for damages “in an amount that would be demonstrated during the process”, in addition to the complete cancellation of the sale that Angelina Jolie has done.

There Brad Pitt’s request is to start a trial in front of a jury against the ex-wife. The complaints against Angelina Jolie they are for breach of the implicit contract, breach of the quasi-contract invoked in the alternative, breach of the implicit pact of good faith and fairness, abuse of the rights relating to Article 6-1 of the civil code of Luxembourg, harmful interference of contractual relations, unlawful interference in potential business relationships, and constructive breach of trust.

There is already a turbulent precedent related to the cause: Angelina Jolie sold at the time, due to the divorce between her and Brad Pitt and not without legal interference, all of its shares owned by Quimicum, the company that manages Miraval. At the time, he had asked the Californian court to grant the sale anyway, despite the legal procedures of the divorce were still to be completed.

It has just ended Johnny Depp’s trial of Amber Heard, which has become the legal battle of a Hollywood couple most followed on social media in contemporary history, also broadcast day after day with television specials, and with die-hard fans who pilloried Heard. Between a former couple who knows no differences in fame, and equally loved by both sides, like that of Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliea process with a social noise could take place that could conquer amedia attention never seen before.