A new life (abroad) for the Afghanistan Orchestra- Corriere.it

from Viviana Mazza

The arrival of nearly 300 people in Lisbon, after four months of attempts involving American and Portuguese politicians, Qatar and cellist Yo-Yo Ma

The Afghan orchestra arrived the day before yesterday in Lisbon, her new home. Director Negin Khpalwak, the best known of her musicians



, had already been evacuated to the United States immediately after the fall of Kabul into the hands of the Taliban on 15 August. After many ups and downs, another 273 people, including 150 students and female students, family members and teachers of the National Institute of Music in Kabul have finally been rescued in the past two months, through five different flights that initially landed in Doha, Qatar. AND on Monday they arrived in Lisbon, where they will receive political asylum. It was the largest evacuation operation by a single Afghan community since August.

The landing The founder of the Institute, Ahmad Sarmast, who was in Australia when Kabul fell, was on the runway at Doha airport waiting for the last flight to land a few days ago. Only then did he burst into tears. They had made it. Tears of joy because now he will be able to give those young Afghan musicians the opportunity to continue their studies abroad. Tears of pain as his dream of keeping both traditional and western music alive at home lasted only a few years. On his cell phone, Sarmast keeps photos of a broken piano and guitar from the Institute; the Taliban have denied having ordered their destruction and have assured that they will protect the instruments, but have put them under lock and key. Silence now reigns in the Institute.

Marzia’s viola The Taliban occupied the rooms where boys and girls practiced flute as well as sitar, mixing western and eastern melodies, while the ban on pop music forced many entertainers into hiding. On August 15, students like Marzia Anwari, an 18-year-old violinist and conductor, ran away, leaving their instruments behind for fear, as the Taliban were already in front of the Institute.

Sarmast’s plan Sarmast’s plan, which founded this school in Kabul in 2010, time to recreate it in Portugal: be part of a larger center for Afghan culture based in Lisbon. The 59-year-old musicologist, who was already in exile once when the Taliban controlled the country between 1996 and 2001 and banned music, went to great lengths to allow the evacuation of his students and teachers. Although the Taliban did not issue a formal edict as then, Sarmast explains that those families lived in terror: some had burned diplomas and destroyed tools fearing a search.

The fame and the threats The Institute had become a symbol, its Zohra female orchestra had performed all over the world. Fame had been accompanied by threats already in past years; Sarmast himself was injured in an attack during a concert. The musicologist contacted the State Department and both Democrat and Republican parliamentarians in America, politicians in Germany and Portugal. The nearly 300 members of the Institute were due to leave by August, when the Americans still controlled the Kabul airport, but on the day they were guaranteed seats on a flight they failed to get past the Taliban checkpoint: a commander had fallen asleep and his subordinates refused to wake him. A few hours later, for fear of a new Isis-K attack the Americans closed access to the airport. Sarmast continued to knock on every door, among others he addressed the cellist Yo-Yo Ma who asked for help from Qatar in mid-September: thus began a long diplomatic tug-of-war with the Taliban together with the bureaucratic nightmare of procuring documents. to hundreds of people. In Qatar, students received new tools, which they squeezed as they arrived in Lisbon. The Taliban will not silence the Afghan people, Marzia swears. impossible.