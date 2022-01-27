A new life for carbon dioxide: agreement between Tenaris and Siad with Saipem

A plant in Dalmine will store 30 tons per day.

Tenaris, Saipem and Siad have signed a memorandum of understanding to start the design of a carbon dioxide capture and use plant, to be built at the Tenaris plant in Dalmine.

The project involves the capture of 30 tons of Co2 per day produced by the thermoelectric plant of the TenarisDalmine plant. L‘carbon dioxide will be captured through the use of Saipem Co2 Solutions technology – from Saipem, a company that deals with services for the energy and infrastructure sector – and will subsequently be used by Siad, in particular in the food and beverage industry , in crops, water treatment, metal processing and as a refrigerant gas with reduced environmental impact.

The three companies have signed a MoU, Memorandum of Understanding, to start the design of the carbon dioxide capture and reuse plant: the technology of Saipem CO2 Solutions, which is based on an innovative enzymatic process used to capture CO2. , it will allow the use of waste heat avoiding the use of toxic substances used in other processes.

