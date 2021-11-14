Tech

a new look at Cygames’ photorealistic JRPG

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

Remember Project Awakening? It is a JRPG with extremely realistic graphics and announced in 2016 exclusively for PlayStation 4. After having stayed away from the scenes for many months, the project has returned to show itself during a Cygames Tech Conference dedicated to the Cyllista Game Engine .

The presentation was completely focused on the technical aspects of the graphics engine, so continue to to persist a certain aura of mystery around this ambitious open world JRPG. On the other hand, while showcasing the capabilities of the Cyllista Game Engine, the attached video at the top of this news also offers us a look at the beautiful world shaped by Japanese developers by Cygames. From the presentation it emerged that the graphics engine has been optimized to offer high quality both short and long distance, and that the terrain is composed of multiple layers, some painted manually, others the result of procedural generation. The vegetation positioning system is also procedural, and has been designed to offer efficient and consistent foliage placement.

For now we have to settle for this: the video does not show the gameplay, therefore we have not been able to test the combat system, the game mechanics and the interface. The many years that have passed since the announcement also stand generating several doubts regarding the target platform: According to some, it may no longer be a PS4 exclusive. We await official information.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

preload available for Xbox Series X | S and One, followed by PS5, PS4 and PC – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Rainbow Six Extraction has a release date, reduced price and Buddy Pass – Nerd4.life

2 days ago

Is Beyond Good & Evil 2 going to be canceled? New rumors are emerging

1 day ago

Black Friday 2021, MediaWorld discounts iPhone 13: Unieuro and Amazon respond

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button