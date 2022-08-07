Business

A new low-cost airline lands in Colombia

The Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) reported that within the package of new companies that will begin operations in the country, the AraJet airline will enter the national market in the next few days with the scheme low costand will compete with Avianca, Ultra Air, Viva and Wingo.

Their inaugural flight, which will not be commercial and which brings a delegation from the company coming from Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), is scheduled for next August 13 and will land at El Dorado International Airport.

According to Aerovicivil, It is estimated that the airline will start operations in the first week of September and with frequencies from this island in the Caribbean to Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Cartagena and Barranquilla.

Víctor Pachecho, CEO and founder of Arajet, indicated that they are investing around US3,000 million to acquire a fleet of planes and plan them is to start up the airline in just over a month. In addition, it has the backing of one of the most important international investors, Bain Capital.

The business leader also stressed that these aircraft use less fuel, which means lower costs and the possibility of offering users more competitive prices, to which an environmental component is added, since they reduce polluting emissions.

In addition to Colombia, the airline will have as destinations Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and the Dominican Republicand in the short term, it estimates programming other routes such as Jamaica, Curaçao and Peru.

