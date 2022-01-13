a new Mandzukic for Allegri

TURIN – Mario Mandzukic he has now retired, but Maximilian Merry he misses his warrior and is looking for a similar player to reinforce Juventus. Since a Super Mario clone does not exist – and the “Conte Max” is the first to know -, the Juventus coach would be satisfied with a striker with a spirit similar to that of the Croatian, one of the character drivers of his first Juventus cycle. All reasons that, between one survey and another, prompted the sports director Federico Cherubini to take a new track: the one for Maxi Gomez, 25-year-old Uruguayan center forward of Valencia. Number 9 physical and tough, explosive and skilled in aerial play. Not a goalscorer (2 goals this season, 7 last season and 10 in 2019-20), but a tower to make the game more direct and to lean on in times of difficulty. Maxi Gomez would guarantee presence in the area, useful banks to free Paulo to shoot Dybala and would allow Alvaro Morata o Moise Kean to vary more. The nine of Valencia also convinces from a character point of view: he is a fighter. Qualities that have been known for years, since the time of Celta Vigo, but that Juventus has also wanted to verify live in the last few days. Last Saturday, on the eve of Roma-Juventus, a collaborator of sporting director Cherubini flew to the Bernabeu to see Maxi Gomez in Real Madrid-Valencia 4-1. A useful opportunity also to test availability. The Uruguayan would like a change of scenery – he is also courted by several English clubs – and Valencia does not close a priori to the possibility of selling him. Juventus would like to please Allegri, but without committing to more than six months. Translated: Cherubini will make an attempt to hire the Valencian on loan, without obligations. If he succeeds, it will soon be understood (…)